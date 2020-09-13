Andrea "Andy" Russo, 90, of East Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Rongolise, province of Caserta, Italy on June 7, 1930, he was the son of the late Luca and Lucia (Passaretti) Russo. Andy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after many years of dedicated service. An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of the Hartford Gun Club and the Rockville Fish & Game Club and was also a member of the Canicattinese Society, Hartford. A loving father and grandfather, Andy will be forever missed by his three children, Andrew Russo and his wife Beth of Wethersfield, Luca Russo of Wethersfield and Lucia Russo and her husband Richard Bean of Wethersfield and his five grandchildren, Joyce Valentukonis, Andrew Russo, Jr., Christina Russo, Steven Bean and Gina Bean and his six great grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Dylan, Gabriella, Nya Rose and Giovanni. He is also survived by his sister, Palmarina Gramagnia of Italy. Calling hours will be Friday, (September 18th) from 9 to 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Burial with military honors will be private. Donations in Andy's memory may be made to the Church of the Incarnation. To share a memory of Andy with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.