Andrew C. Daniels, beloved husband of Carol Daniels (née Allen), passed away in Melbourne, Florida on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Andrew was born on September 25, 1947 to Zadock and Ethel May Daniels in Kingston, Jamaica. Andrew will be lovingly cherished by his wife of 44 years, Carol, and their children Adam and Andrea (Gabriel Gonzalez), and grandson Sebastian. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Faith (Tony), James (Dannette), John and Peter (Leonora). He will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Andrew was pre-deceased by his brother David. Andrew attended Calabra High School in Jamaica, excelling academically and athletically. He swam in the Central American Caribbean Games in Mexico City in 1964. Andrew obtained 3 degrees from the University of Akron – bachelor's and master's degrees in economics and a master's degree in business. It was while a student at Akron that Andrew met the love of his life, Carol. Andrew was employed by Pratt & Whitney, Cigna and Heublein before starting a business, Linstead Corp. distributing Jamaican food products in Connecticut and Massachusetts. After his retirement, Andrew was a substitute teacher in Bloomfield and East Hartford. Andrew worshipped at Wintonbury Church, 54 Maple Avenue, Bloomfield where a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary