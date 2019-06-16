Grant Andrew C. Ricky Andrew Constantine Grant, affectionately known as "Ricky", was born in Kingston, Jamaica to Osmond Grant and Grace Friend-Reid. He departed this life at home on June 5, 2019. Ricky was 55 years old. Ricky migrated to the United States in 1972; he attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Weaver High School and further attended Porter and Chester Institute in Rocky Hill where he received a degree in Architecture and Design, additionally, for a short period while he pursued a career in modeling. Ricky was a very good person with a big heart. He was always willing to give a hand without being asked. He was loving, friendly, had a vibrant personality, kind and compassionate, and always had a big smile. He was positive and freely gave bear hugs to everyone he met. His normal way of greeting anyone was "What's up, Sis" or "What's up, Bro". Ricky's vibrant personality will never be forgotten. Ricky, your warmth, hugs and big smile will be greatly missed. Ricky is survived by his father, Osmond Grant, stepmother, Pauline Grant, mother Grace Friend-Reid of Atlanta; grandmother, Linnette Stewart of Florida; brothers, Stephen Grant and Richard Grant; sisters, Jackqueline Francis, Judy Reid and Destiny Grant; nieces, Sabrina Grant and Zuriah Ormsby; nephews, Lamarre Grant, Richard Grant, Jr. and Lance Grant. He was predeceased by a niece Tamika Grant. He also leaves behind aunts, Lorane Smith and Maxine Stewart of Florida; cousins, Corey Smith of New Jersey, Sheronda Smith of California and Ashleigh Ruffin of Florida. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 12:30PM with a visitation from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Grant family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. HARTFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary