One year ago, you unexpectedly left us and took a giant piece of our hearts with you. Your passing has left a hole that will never heal. The edges may eventually soften, but the hole will remain deep and painful forever. It's impossible to list all that we miss about you, but your amazing smile, your laugh and your ability to make others laugh, your genuine kindness and sweet spirt are just a few parts of you we miss deeply. You are physically gone from our lives, but you are always in our hearts, our thoughts, and our memories. You are forever loved and deeply missed. Rest easy dear, love mom, dad and Cecilia
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
