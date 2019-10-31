Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Edward Slater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Edward Slater Obituary
Andrew E. Slater, 65, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. He was born in Hartford, a son of the late John K. Slater and Olive F. (Barrett) Slater of Bristol. He was a self-employed painter in the family's painting business. He was a great cook and loved rock music and his cat Izze. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife Patricia "Patte" (Bramhall) Slater, his step-sons Wesley Norris and his wife Lyndsie and Shawn Norris and his wife Donna all of Bristol, two brother's Robert Slater and his wife Marion and William Slater and his wife Marge all of Farmington and his sister Suzanne Slater of Farmington and Florida, five treasured grandchildren Jacob, Vanessa, Elliot, Julian and Everley, one great-granddaughter Ruby, his nieces Andrea and Vivian and nephews Keith and Tom. Visiting hours will be Sunday November 3, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053. The Life Well Celebrated Tribute will take place at 12PM, following the visiting hours. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -