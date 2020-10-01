Andrew H. Totman, 45, of Haddam, CT & Phoenix, AZ passed away suddenly in Phoenix on Aug 17th. Andy was born Dec 17, 1974 in New Haven, CT to Lois Totman Kneale. Andy's childhood home was in Madison, CT & in his teens moved to Killingworth, CT and then to Haddam, CT. He was a 1993 graduate of Haddam-Killingworth High School & continued on to Johnson State College in Vt. Andy leaves behind his mother, Lois Totman Kneale, brothers Christopher (Arabella), Jonathan (Colleen), 1 nephew Owen, 2 nieces Goodnight & Chloe, aunts, uncles & cousins. Preceded in death by grandmother, Barbara Teator and step father, Jack R Kneale. Andy enjoyed fishing, golfing & many days at Hammonasset and Devil's Hopyard. Most of all, he loved his dogs Sam & Jake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ct Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111. Please join us for a casual Celebration of Life on Sat. Oct. 3rd 1-4pm at Jon & Colleen's 27 Camp Bethel Rd. Haddam.



