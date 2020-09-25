Andrew J. Cudo, 87, of West Hartford, beloved husband of the late Pearl (Szperling) Cudo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Andy was born in Hartford, son of the late Andrew and Helen (Kugler) Cudo. Andy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War conflict. He spent many successful years as a shipping and receiving manager at Whitney Chain, Hartford, CT, Chain Engineering, Canton, CT, and Kent Electronics, Wallingford, CT. Post retirement, Andy would tell you that his most gratifying career was the 12 years he spent as a crossing guard for the West Harford Public School system. Andy was an avid Red Sox, New England Patriot, Celtics and Boston Bruin fan, loved to play cards, and was an accomplished bowler in his day. He loved dancing with his wife of 50 years and never hesitated to pull out his harmonica and play a tune or two at family gatherings. Andy's warm soul, big heart, and tremendous sense of humor was felt by all those who knew him. But most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and his many dear friends at the Court of Saint James, where he called home these past 15 years. He was a communicant of St. Mark the Evangelist Church, West Hartford, and a lifelong member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Andy is survived by his sister, Constance Healy of Berlin; his children, Michael A. and his wife Jeanette M. Cudo of Bristol, Theresa A. and her husband Bill France of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Steven J. and his wife Martha A. Cudo of West Hartford; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Cudo Foley and her husband Joseph, Daniel Cudo, Allen Oakes, Ricky Oakes, Rachel Cudo, and James Cudo; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. He was sadly predeceased by his daughter Patricia Cudo Oakes and his sister, Rose Cudo Labonte. Those comfortable in participating in a public celebration of Andy's life, can do so during calling hours on Monday, September 28 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A funeral procession will follow from the funeral home to a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Church of Saint Mark the Evangelist, West Hartford, CT. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com