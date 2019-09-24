|
Andrew J. O'Keefe, 87, a prominent Hartford trial lawyer for over 60 years, of Cromwell and Point 'O Woods Beach, Old Lyme, CT, peacefully transitioned to his eternal life on September 22nd, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on October 23, 1931 in Middletown, CT, he was the son of the late John G. O'Keefe and Genevieve Campbell O'Keefe. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Barbara Parsons O'Keefe, three sons; Matthew J. O'Keefe and his wife, Cathy of Southington, CT; Michael D. O'Keefe and his wife Janet of Tolland, CT; Peter K. O'Keefe and his wife, Gloria, of Wethersfield, CT; his daughter, Ann O'Keefe Ford, of West Hartford, CT; seven grandchildren; Andrew, Patrick, Abigail and Kirby O'Keefe, Amanda Ford Calkin and her husband Jim, Michael Ford, TJ Ford and his wife Haley; and, two great grandchildren, Skylar and Callan Ford; his brother, John G. O'Keefe and his wife Martha, of Bethlehem, CT, as well his sister-in-law, Alma O'Loughlin of Bloomfield, over 30 nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews, all of whom were near and dear to his heart. Andrew was predeceased by his brother Thomas W. O'Keefe, and sisters, R. Jean O'Keefe, and Faith C. O'Keefe; his brother-in-law, James O'Loughlin, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edmund and Patricia Dennison. Gifted with a fierce intellect, he had a passion for life, a love of law and teaching, was a voracious reader, and a life-long student of Philosophy. He was a dedicated and loving husband who placed his faith and family above all. Possessing a photographic memory, he often would cite volume and page of reported cases in the midst of a heated trial, often to the chagrin of the presiding Judge. Possessing a dry Irish humor and sharp wit, he has left us with memories that we will forever cherish. He was a selfless man, who as a dedicated and faithful Catholic, worked tirelessly on behalf of the poor, sick, and unborn. He lived in Wethersfield from 1938-1979, Bethlehem from 1979-2006 and moved to Cromwell in 2006, where he resided at the TPC River Highlands until his passing. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1949, the College of the Holy Cross in 1953 with Honors and the University of Connecticut, School of Law in 1956 as valedictorian. While in Law School he was President of his Class and President of the Law Review. After graduation he joined the faculty of the University of Connecticut Law School where he served as an Adjunct Professor for 58 years teaching Contracts, Criminal Law, Torts, and Advanced Torts. He was the co-founder and Senior Partner in the Hartford Law firm of Jackson O'Keefe, LLP until 2007 when he became of counsel. He appeared in every court in the State of Connecticut as a trial lawyer in hundreds of cases specializing in medical malpractice, product liability, construction cases, and negligence. He also argued in excess of one hundred appellate cases in the Connecticut Supreme and Appellate Courts, the 2d Circuit Court of Appeals as well at the United States Supreme Court. He was recipient of the first St. Joseph's medal from the Archdiocese of Hartford for his work with Church in 2002; founder and Chairman of the Board and President of the Connecticut Right to Life Committee, where he served as President for more than 10 years. He served on the National Right to Life Committee as a Director on its Board. He was a Commissioner for the State Freedom of Information Commission from 1995 – 2010 and its Chairman for 10 years. Most recently, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters Honoris Causa in 2017 from the Holy Apostles College and Seminary. He dedicated his entire life to the Catholic Church and was actively involved with the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist and the Benedictine Sisters of the Abbey of Regina Laudis. He was also a Knight and lay member of the Order of Malta, dedicated to the poor and disabled, having been involved in numerous pilgrimages with Barbara to Lourdes. The legacy that he left, the principles he lived by, the example that he set, and the faith that guided him throughout his pilgrimage on earth will forever remain in hearts of his family and friends. Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Church, 5 Saint John's Ct., Cromwell, CT 06416, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, CT. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Franciscan Life Center, 271 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online expressions of sympathy, or to view his entire obituary, please visit FarleySullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019