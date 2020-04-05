|
|
Andrew (Andy) Joseph Rusnak of South Glastonbury, born in Bridgeport, CT on January 22, 1942, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 31st. Andy was raised in Bridgeport by his loving parents, Andrew and Regina. He graduated from Fairfield Prep and Fairfield University. After college, Andy moved to Malibu where he worked for Yellow Pages. He also owned a furniture company in the Dominican Republic, and a limousine company in Hartford, CT. Andy worked for Travelers for a number of years before retiring in 2004. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golf vacations with his father and friends. A lover of the great outdoors, Andy enjoyed hiking, especially in the White Mountains, and once spent six weeks with his family on a 10,000-mile cross-country vacation visiting the National Parks. Andy traveled extensively across most of the 50 states. He is survived by his wife Penny; son Drew and his wife Regan; and daughter Emma and her partner Eric; as well as his loving nieces, nephews, and their children. Predeceased by his sisters Regina and Mary, he has joined them in peace. In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will be held later this year. Donations can be made in his honor to The Connecticut Hospice at www.hospice.com/donate/.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020