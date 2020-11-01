MYSTIC - Andrew Jay Batcho, 72, of 23 Pendleton Farm Lane, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, the 25th at home surrounded by his family. He was a 1970 graduate of the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. After graduation he served his country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the 503rd Military Intelligence Company stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. After returning to the United States he was employed by General Dynamics Electric Boat as a mechanical engineer. Andrew then earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hartford. He later worked as a Development Manager at Jacobs Vehicle Systems in Bloomfield, Connecticut. He was an active member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church parish in Windsor, Connecticut, serving for many years on its finance council. For a few years before his retirement, he returned to the employment of Electric Boat. Andrew was born June 4, 1948 in Windham, the son of Andrew B. and Alberta Jurnak Batcho. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Cooper Batcho of Mystic. He has two daughters, Megan Bibeau and her husband Robert of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Julie Paxhia and her husband Morgan of San Francisco, California. He has one grandson, Samuel Bibeau. He has a sister Barbara Beaudoin of Raymond, New Hampshire. Andrew enjoyed playing cards at the Groton Senior Center and bowling. A service of remembrance will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank, feedingamerica.org
, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.