Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church
511 Maple Street
Wethersfield, CT
Andrew John Latronica


1938 - 2020
Andrew John Latronica Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Middlesex Memorial Hospital on December 24, 2019, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was 81 years old, born January 25, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Karen B. Latronica, two sons and one daughter. Also, four brothers, two sisters, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by both of his parents, one sister and two brothers, as well as, two sons and one grandchild. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church, 511 Maple Street, Wethersfield, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
