John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Andrew John Nicholas


1965 - 2020
Andrew John Nicholas Obituary
Andrew John Nicholas, II, "Drew" a/k/a "Mr. Nick" Born October 27, 1965; died January 20, 2020. The extraordinary son of Mary Lynch Nicholas and the late Paul Andrew Nicholas. How does one live their life when as a 10-year-old child you learn that you have cystic fibrosis – a terminal illness with a life expectancy of 10? Drew chose to live with gusto, love and nonstop friendships. Drew's sister Louise Nicholas and brothers Paul and Tom Nicholas were recipients of lessons on courage, tenacity, how to travel the world, to never be bitter and be grateful for every day. They are joined by Paul's wife Terry Nicholas and Tom's partner Guy Gottier. Adoring nephews Taylor Drew Nicholas, his girlfriend Christina Martin, Paul A. Nicholas, III and his fiancée Danielle Eldredge and Brennan James NIcholas-Harris will forever remember their uncles' laughter and joking as they continue down their life paths. Drew attracted the most phenomenal friends and loved ones to his side. His previous wives Amy Gates and Alison Vulliet along with dearest friends, Scotty Lima, Jeff Roets, Joel Greene and John Gallivan, the LaRiviere family, Mandy Hemmelgarn, the Richert family and so many others. Drew's passions were his dog Sadie, the Patriots, traveling the world especially Ireland and Cape Cod, his love of teaching, especially his students at Wethersfield High School, the Drama Society and The Irish American Home Society. Drew graduated from East Catholic High School and U-Conn. A shout out to his Chi Phi brothers. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit. As Irish poet Eileen Carney Hulme wrote in her poem "Belonging" small spaces of silence in between borrowed breaths arms tighten at the whisper of a name all the words of the heart the unanswered questions are at this moment blue rolling waves. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, January 24th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 23, 2020
