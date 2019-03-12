Andrew Joseph "Butch" Tutko, 80, of Morgantown, Ky., formerly of Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Greenview Regional Hospital. He was born on June 25, 1938 in West Hartford, CT to the late Elizabeth Veronica Tutko. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Morgantown, served in the United States Army as a PFC where he served in Korea. Andrew worked at Pratt and Whitney for 17 years and also retired from Paradise TVA after 22 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing with the grandchildren, great grandchildren and listening to oldies music, especially Elvis. He was an avid Celtics, Red Sox, Notre Dame, UK, UCONN and NY Giants fan. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Tutko Mills and stepfather Thomas G. Mills; brother Thomas G. Mills Jr.; sister Joann Mills Kramer; three great grandchildren; father and mother in law Cooke and Pauline Bailey Hammers; grandparents Michael and Mary Popovich Tutko.Andrew is survived by his wife of 54 years Jane Hammers Tutko; children Jana Tutko Hammers (Michael), Lisa Tutko Walker (Phillip) and Andrew J. Tutko Jr. (Adela); grandchildren Jonnica Belcher (Josh), Michael Hammers Jr. (Jane), Matthew Hammers (Nikki), Jodi Chambers (Blake), Martin Hammers, Mark Hammers (Lynn Beasley), Chelsea Shenefield (Casey), Zac Tutko, Gabby Walker (Brad Childs), Mustafa and Kenan Cerimovic; great grandchildren Corey Cardwell, Tinslea Belcher, Lillie Hammers, Mark Hammers Jr., Brielle Belcher, Carter Hammers, Asher Walker, Abigail Hammers, Haven Shenefield, Klay Hammers and Andrew Chambers; brothers Richard Tutko (Irene), Harold Mills, Ronnie Mills (Josephine); sisters Barbara Tutko Jiantonio (Jimmy), Patricia Mills, Sharon Mills Sirois, Gloria Mills Lessig; sister in law Irene Mills; several nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10am at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Julio Barrera officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Ohio Co. Honor Guard. Burial will follow in the Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12 from 4-8pm at Smith Funeral Home. Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories of photos of Andrew or light a memorial candle.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary