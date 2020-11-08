Andrew Klimkoski II passed away at home on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 6, 1923 in Terryville CT and was the youngest of 7 children of Andrew and Theodosia (Schavinska) Klimkoski. After high school Andrew, like many young brave men of his generation joined the military in defense of our country during WW2. He enlisted in the Navy and stationed aboard the LST 72. He served in both the Pacific and European theaters, most notably in support of the landing at Normandy on D-Day. After the war Andrew returned to school at EC Goodwin Tech in New Britain where he earned his tool and die maker certification papers, a profession he would work in until his retirement from Plainville Special Tool in 1988. In 1959 he was set up on a blind date by his friends Chester and Anna Duran in which he would meet his future wife Helen. So smitten after that first date and knowing it was love at first sight, he would drive 6 hours one way to the small town of Kulpmont in central Pennsylvania every weekend after getting out of work to see her. They then were married in Terryville on September 2, 1961. Andrew was devoted to his family and his faith and took great pride in his service of our country during WW2. He was a member of St Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church in Terryville CT where he was a former trustee and finance committee member of the church and also for the Ukrainian Society Club. He was a life member of American Legion Post 20 and a member of the Connecticut chapter of the United States Navy LST Association. After retirement Andrew enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his extended family. He took great joy in spending time with his 3 grandsons and seeing them grow up into young men. When they were young, he would let them have their fill of sweets just before dropping them off back home full of energy. Parental revenge, he would say to his sons with a wry smile, letting us know we never really got away with all the stuff we thought we did as kids. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Helen and his 2 sons and their spouses, Andrew III and his wife Cyndi of Burlington CT, Bruce and his wife Donna of Bristol CT as well as his 3 grandsons, Drew, Alex and Zakary. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:45 AM from the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville to St Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church at 11 AM for a Divine Liturgy. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael Cemetery Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 9 - 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United States LST Association, C/O Nehemiah Communications Inc., 101 Rice Bent Way Suite #6, Columbia, SC 29229 or at uslst.org
