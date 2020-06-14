Andrew Kron Jr.
Andrew J. Kron, Jr., 77, of Quaker Hill, CT, formerly of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He fought a brave fight for many years and after an amazing night with the immediate family, he went home and fell asleep with his heart full of love and peacefully passed. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart Mary Ann (Ziegler) Kron. He was born on July 20, 1942 and raised in New Britain. He was the son of Andrew J. Kron and Mary Lostocco Kron. He graduated from New Britain High School where he played football and baseball and attended Morehead State College in Kentucky. For many years he worked in the automobile business in various management positions as well as owner and later in the food service business. Family was everything to him. He was the #1 fan of his children and grandchildren while they were partaking in their various sporting events, cheer competitions, dance recitals, and everything under the sun. He will be remembered most for singing happy birthday on the answering machine for everyone's special day where he always ended it with "toot, toot." Besides his wife of 55 years he leaves behind his children, Ken (Caroline) of Hebron, Kristine (Rodney) Matteri of CA, Jennifer Spreng of Mystic and Paul of Martha's Vineyard, his 5 grandchildren, who were the joys of his life, Jordan Matteri, Hanna, Gretchen, and Drew Kron, and Ashley Spreng. He also leaves his sister Paula (Tim) Ingala, her children Allen (Jill) Gagnon and Amy Gagnon (Donna Lebel), sister-in-law Raylene Connelly, her children Christian, Regan (Scott) Lowe, Erin (Ryan) Williamson and Matthew, and brother-in-law Raymond Ziegler, his children Kate (Anderson) Page, Sara and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to the pandemic, the services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Not sure what to say?

2 entries
June 13, 2020
Mary Ann, Ken & family, My wife Beverly and I send our deepest sympathy to you and your family. There is very little one can say or do at a time like this, but we wanted you to know you are in our thoughts and prayers. I always enjoyed the many talks Andy and I had over the years here in Bristol during those little league years and after. Sincerely, Jack Hines
Jack Hines
Friend
June 13, 2020
High school seems like yesterday....my memories of you are still with me.....President of the Royal Knights.....football together....you my catcher, for so many baseball games....even you dating Mary Ann, I thought what a lucky guy, to date the most beautiful girl in school, captain of the cheerleaders.....but years later I realized what a lucky girl she was to have found a guy like you......you always wore a great big smile.....always happy go lucky....never saw you have a down day......even after you broke your neck playing football you were positive and upbeat, wore the neck brace as a badge of honor......you were a great athlete, but even a better person.......always there when someone was down......a natural leader........you and Mary Ann raised a beautiful family together......God bless.....I know that you will still watch over them
sitting next to God, and your dad.......you are in my prayers tonight......Mary Ann and the family will miss you......but never forgotten......you will always be remembered as a very special guy, a great athlete, a great husband, a great family man who left his mark on Earth......and now in heaven......the family can now reflect on all the great years of memories you left behind.......God bless...and Amen.
Richard Baranowski
Classmate
