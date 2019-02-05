Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew R. Bruzik

Andrew R. Bruzik Obituary
Andrew R. Bruzik, 70, of Newington, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine M. Bruzik. Born in Hartford, son of Cecelia (Lis) Bruzik of Newington, and the late Rudolph Bruzik, he was a lifelong Newington resident and retired from LIMRA, Inc. after many years of employment. Andrew honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Along with his mother, he leaves his two brothers, Ronald Bruzik and his wife Malgorzata of Torrington and Thomas Bruzik of Naugatuck, and extended family members. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 6th, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. All other services will be private. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2019
