Andrew Reese, Jr., 73, of Hartford, CT passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. Born on December 13, 1946 in Richmond County, Virginia, to the late Andrew Reese and Hilda F. Veney, he was predeceased by his wife, Anita L Reese. He was employed at Pratt and Whitney for over 20 years and when not working enjoyed being with family and friends and showcasing his skills as a talented artist. Mr. Reese was a joy to be around, worked hard and was quite the jokester. Andrew leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy his daughters, Makeba Skeete, Aisha Reese, and Nneka Reese; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Visitation will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Reese family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.