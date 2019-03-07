Andrew "Andy" DeFilio, Sr., 72, husband of Sheri (George) DeFilio, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday (March 4, 2019) at Southington Care Center surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle with leukemia. He was born on January 14, 1947 in Waterbury to the late Salvatore and Lillian (Hart) DeFilio. Andy graduated from Capitol Community College in 1983 earning his RN. He spent his life dedicated to caring for others, whether at work or for his family at home. Andy showed his love for people through food. He was an avid cook, which included making his homemade olives and wine, there was always a seat at the table for whomever may show up. Spring, being his favorite season, allowed Andy to show his love for his home by spending afternoons gardening and planting, ensuring his yard was always meticulous. Above all, Andy simply celebrated life being with those he loved and cared for. In addition to his beloved wife of 40 years, Andy is survived by his five children: Michael and his wife Georgiana DeFilio of Torrington, Andrew and his wife Cindy DeFilio of Bristol, Audra Armour of Bristol, Shawn and his wife Jennifer DeFilio of South Carolina, Stephen and his wife Carey DeFilio of Bristol; his six siblings: Janet and her husband Ray Adams of Morris, Sally and her husband Joseph Cyr of Naugatuck, Robert DeFilio of Bridgeport, Stephen DeFilio of Naugatuck, Michael Moleur of Bristol, Maureen Moleur of Bristol; sixteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his best friends: Lubrico and Angela. In addition to his parents, Andy is predeceased by his brother: Gregory DeFilio. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, on Saturday (March 9, 2019) between 1:30 and 4:30 PM followed by a funeral home service at 4:30 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Andy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary