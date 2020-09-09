Andrew Stephen Grinvalsky died peacefully on September 7, 2020, at the age of 87. He was predeceased, four months prior, by his wife of 64 years Sheila Kelly. Together they leave behind four children Maryanne and John Richardson of Forest Hills NY, Paul Grinvalsky of New Hartford, Ct , Maureen and Robert Safian of West Bloomfield, MI and Kathleen and Martin Monteiro of New Milford, CT. He also leaves behind his pride and joy 11 grandchildren and one great grandson. Andrew was a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy in 1958, and served with the United States Air Force in Europe where he met Sheila. He was the past owner of Marble Pharmacy in New Hartford, CT and Valley Pharmacy in Canton, CT. Andrew believed in the pharmacist as a pillar of the community who provided medical advice and knew his patients on a first name basis. He served as president of the Connecticut Pharmacy Association and was the CPA delegate to the Interagency Council on Smoking and Health as well as a member of the Governor's Task Force on VD prevention. Andrew was a director of Northwest Community Bank from 1969-2007, served on the board of the Connecticut Diabetes Association
, a corporate of Winsted Memorial Hospital, past president of the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce and the Litchfield Pharmaceutical Association. He is a former President of the Pharmacy Alumni of University of Connecticut, a member of the Utilization Review Committee of the Avon-Canton Public Health Nurses Association, and a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association and the National Association of Retail Druggists. Andrew also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy. Grandpa will forever be in our hearts and minds as we know he is with "the number one guy" and Nana. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.