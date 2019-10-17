Home

Andry Harrigan
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
amily Worship Center (Church of God of Prophecy)
650 Blue Hills Avenue
Hartford, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Family Worship Center (Church of God of Prophecy)
650 Blue Hills Avenue
Hartford, CT
Andry Vanburn Harrigan Sr. Obituary
Andry Vanburn Harrigan (Sr.) better known as " Van", of Hartford, CT, departed this life on October 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Noreen Harrigan, three children, Andry (Jr), Akima and AtKim Harrigan. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Family Worship Center (Church of God of Prophecy) 650 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112. Viewing will be from 9-10 AM prior to the service. Please visit dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
