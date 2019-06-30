Andrzej J. Maliszewski, 85, of Bristol, passed peacefully with his loving family by his side Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Genowefa (Strzepek) Maliszewski. Andrzej was born on June 24, 1934 in Warsaw, Poland the son of the late Wincenty and Irena (Baill) Maliszewski. He was a graduate of the Technical University of Warsaw. He moved to the United States in 1967 and lived in Bristol, CT. Andrzej was a mechanical engineer for over 30 years before retiring from the former Sweetheart Corporation. He was also a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife of over 50 years, Andrzej leaves his daughters, Irene Glassman and her husband Lee of West Hartford, Andrea Maliszewski Popsun and her husband John of Plainville and Loretta Smith and her husband Brian of Bristol; 6 grandchildren, Adam and Matthew Glassman, Ella, Braeden, Lucy and Annabelle Smith; sister Anna Lesser of Poland; and 3 nephews of England. Andrzej's hobbies included playing the piano and accordion, skiing with his family, and fixing cars. He also enjoyed taking his family on vacations and going to the beach. He was a book of knowledge and could talk for hours about history, politics and world events. Andrzej was a handyman who could fix anything and enjoyed working on home projects. In his later years, he enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and playing bridge. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family, they were his life. He will be most remembered for his unconditional love and devotion to his family. Calling hours will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville until leaving at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Committal and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 511 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Stanislaus Church, Attn. Youth Ministry, 510 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Andrzej's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019