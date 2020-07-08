On July 3rd, 2020 Andrzej Lutrzykowski of Burlington, CT , "The Family Man", "The Legend", "Andy", as many extended family friends called him, ended his long fight with cancer. Andrzej was home surrounded by the loves of his life - Joanna, his wife, his wonderful children, Nicholas and Kayah, and Ozzy, the newest addition to their family. Throughout his battle he was supported by Grazyna and Grzegorz, his sister and brother in law, Henryk, father in law, his siblings in Poland and Germany, and all his close friends he considered family. Andrew was born on January 29th, 1964 and grew up in Gdynia, Poland where he developed his love for soccer and played professionally at ARKA Gdynia. He served in the Polish military, and was a dedicated teacher to his students. Andrew grew up surrounded by three sisters, Alina, Bozena, Malgorzata and three brothers, Wieslaw, Janusz and Marek. He came to the United States in 1988, and in 1999 met Joanna who he called the "Lady of Dreams", "Moje Zycie", and "Kochanie", as they built their life together. He cherished his time with his Kochanie, and their two amazing kids Nicholas and Kayah. Andrzej passed his love for soccer to his children and other young athletes by being a coach for Burlington Junior Soccer Association. Budney Overhaul & Repair is where Andrew spent 17 years of his career. He truly loved his work and the people he worked with, he considered them his second family. The support, love and care he received from Kevin, Lisa, Emir and many other co-workers and customers, made his life enriched and kept him strong and motivated during the last five years while fighting with cancer. He was Operations Manager, but most importantly Andrzej was a friend and confidant by inspiring all those around him. Andrzej was an avid music enthusiast enjoying diverse genres which he freely shared with family and close friends. He loved spending time with family and friends by enjoying great music with a glass of beer, annual pierogi parties, camp fires, soccer, and business trips. While Andrew had many interests, his primary focus was always his family, close circle of friends and work, who he dedicated his life to. Andrew will be forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed. Dad, you are the strongest, most persistent man, no matter what life throws, you were able to overcome it. We will never forget you, each day you will watch over us and live through us. We will continue the legacy of the Legend. In order to keep everyone safe and with restrictions due to Covid-19, you can pay your last tribute after the private mass on Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 12PM-2PM at Saint Patrick's Church in Collinsville, CT. Please be advised that during visiting hours social distancing and wearing face masks will be required at church and everyone will be expected to follow posted guidelines in moving around the church without stopping to avoid congregating in one place. Andrzej's highest priority were his children and their education, therefore in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Nick's and Kayah's college fund account, c/o People's United Bank, 253 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013, please make checks payable to Joanna Lutrzykowski. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.