Andy Slaughter
1934 - 2020
Andy Slaughter, 86, of Bloomfield, CT, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, surrounded by his loving and devoted daughter. He was born in Sylacauga, AL on March 7th, 1934. Son of the late Evelyn F. Mitchell and Rev. Burton Slaughter, he was raised by his grandmother, Era Moody. Andy grew up in Sylacauga, AL where he graduated from Tuskegee Institute with a degree in Mechanical Industries before marrying the love of his life, Mary Jean Slaughter (predeceased) and moving to Connecticut. Andy worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired from the Internal Revenue Service as an Internal Revenue Officer after 37 years of dedicated service in Hartford and Wethersfield, CT. During his IRS career, he enjoyed helping people with any kind of problem they had. He treated taxpayers with respect and dignity and was well known throughout the agency. A natural athlete, he was captain of the basketball team and played football at East Highland High School in Sylacauga, AL. While working for the IRS, he played softball and was an avid bowler and golfer in several leagues for many years. You could always find Andy in his yard. He enjoyed talking with neighbors and keeping abreast of local politics. His love of the outdoors was immense and he took great pride in cultivating a beautiful yard. He was a John Deere riding lawnmower man and strived for the greenest lawn, trimmed and manicured, while planting colorful flowers throughout the property. He always had a hearty vegetable garden, and loved planting different varieties of tomatoes, while warding off the chipmunks and deer. Andy's love of fried green tomatoes and tomato gravy were well known. Andy liked things a certain way. His Interior Decoration background was constantly on display, from the way he kept his yard, to the colors chosen for any setting or artwork he created. He was truly a Renaissance man. He is survived by his daughter, Denise A. Slaughter of Bloomfield, CT, several cousins including Edward Foster of Hartford, CT and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4th from 10 - 11am with the Memorial service to follow at 11am at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT with the Rev. Dr. David L. Massey officiating. The burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Face masks and proper social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Andy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. For online condolences and to attend the funeral remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
DEC
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
1 entry
December 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
