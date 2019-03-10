Anetta (Marsh) Caffyn, 98, of Marlborough, widow of the late William Caffyn Jr. died peacefully on Thursday March 7th at Middlesex Hospital. Born December 13, 1920 in Glastonbury she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marion (Royce) Marsh. Anetta was a lifelong member of the Marlborough Congregational Church and a member of the Moose Club both in Marlborough and in Alaska. Anetta loved to travel and spent summers in Alaska. She also loved to bake and won many Blue Ribbons in Alaska. She is survived by her son William Caffyn III and his wife Mary Jane of Marlborough, two daughters Marion York and husband Morris of Marlborough, Linda McKelvey of Marlborough, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Lawrence Caffyn, her brother Anson Marsh and her great great grandson Leon. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Monday March 11th from 5PM until 7PM. Funeral services will be private with burial in Marlboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Roy B. Pettengill Ambulance Assoc. P.O. Box 308 Marlborough, CT 06447. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary