Angel Luis Marrero, 86 of Windsor, beloved husband of Carmen Nieves Marrero for nearly 62 years, passed peacefully at home Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born December 26, 1933 in Comerio, Puerto Rico, the son of Severo and Aurora Morales Marrero. He met his loving wife Carmen in Hartford and after a brief courtship they were married on November 29,1958. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Carmen, daughter Lorraine, son Angel Luis Jr & wife Diane, and son Miguel. Six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Amanda, Joseph, Megan (pre-deceased), Ashley, and Nicholas, and six great-grandchildren, Tionnie, Julianis, Josiah, Bryce, Rylee and Ava. He also leaves behind a brother Santos and wife Lucy, and one sister Conchita and her husband Tony of Puerto Rico. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. "Luie", as he was known as, was the eighth of nine children, and was the most adventurous. He left home at the early age of 16 to travel and work throughout the Caribbean before finally coming to America, alone, not knowing the language in 1952. He became a member of the Sacred Heart Church, where he established and lead the Men's Club. He was a dedicated and driven hardworking man, who enjoyed learning and trying new things. Upon his arrival to CT, he began working at the Underwood Corp. during the day and would later take a custodial managing position in the evenings cleaning at the Hartford Public Library, when his children were young. In September 1965, he & Carmen purchased their first home in Windsor, CT where he raised his children and lived until his passing. After moving to Windsor, he worked at the Stanadyne Corp. while also doing handyman work on the side. He had an incredible creative spirit that lead him to become a Master Carpenter. He enjoyed old cars, gardening and had a sincere passion for fishing, and when he fished, he would catch enough to share with family and friends and always did. He had a very engaging and friendly personality that will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor. The Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Lodge. To leave condolences and attend the funeral remotely, please visit, www.ca
