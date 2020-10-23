Angel Miguel Cintron, 35, passed away suddenly on October 20th in East Hartford, CT. To family and close friends he was known as "Pito". He went to O'Brien and Anne Norris elementary schools, East Hartford Middle School and East Hartford High School where he graduated. He worked at Shop Rite as a pharmacy technician during his high school years before joining the Marines. He leaves many who love him, he was a grandson, son, brother, father, cousin and nephew. He leaves behind his parents Carmen Cintron & Tomas Cosme, siblings Miguel, Migdalina, Tomas Jr, Luz, Eufemia and brother-in-law Jesus Rosa. His nephews Isaiah Cosme, Julian Rosa, Alex Cosme & Jalen Rosa. His fiancé Meagan Schofner of East Hartford and his beloved children Jailene, Karlie, Lacey & Angel Jr., God Parents Angel & Glenda Burgos, cousins Sasha Sanchez and William Cosme, and Grandmothers Lidia Rivera and Maria Santos. Angel was in love with music and spent much of his free time playing his drums or Ibanez guitars. He enjoyed camping in Massachusetts with his fiancé and dog Cin. He also enjoyed fishing in the summer months. There will be calling hours for Angel on Saturday Oct. 24th from 9-11am at Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT. Due to Covid, face masks and social distancing will still be required. Funeral service will begin at 11am and will have burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park immediately following. Please share condolences, memories, and photos online at rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.