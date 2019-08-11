Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
896 Main St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Angela C. (Vercelli) Libera, 89, of South Windsor formerly Manchester beloved wife of 44 years to the late Edmund J. Libera died Friday August 9, 2019 at her home. Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Amelia (Moffa) Vercelli and had lived in Manchester most of her life. She retired from The Travelers Insurance after 40 years of service. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her siblings, Louis Vercelli, Mary Yaworski and Fermina Kosak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday August 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church 896 Main St. Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
