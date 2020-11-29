Angela (Susi) DiCenso, 88, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Orlando DiCenso, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Angela was born on June 15, 1932 in Pettorano Sul Gizio, Province of L'Aquila, Italy and was the daughter of the late Panfilo and Annina (Gioia) Susi. Angela was a devoted wife and homemaker for 62 years. After moving to the United Stated with her husband, they made their home in Hartford for most of their life. Angela will be missed by all of her extended family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (December 1st) at Maria Reina de la Paz Parish (St. Lawrence O'Toole Church), 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at the church. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.