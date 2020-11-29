1/1
Angela DiCenso
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela (Susi) DiCenso, 88, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Orlando DiCenso, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Angela was born on June 15, 1932 in Pettorano Sul Gizio, Province of L'Aquila, Italy and was the daughter of the late Panfilo and Annina (Gioia) Susi. Angela was a devoted wife and homemaker for 62 years. After moving to the United Stated with her husband, they made their home in Hartford for most of their life. Angela will be missed by all of her extended family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (December 1st) at Maria Reina de la Paz Parish (St. Lawrence O'Toole Church), 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at the church. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Maria Reina de la Paz Parish (St. Lawrence O'Toole Church)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 28, 2020
Hi, Angie! I love and miss you dearly! I enjoyed taking care of you! I enjoyed our laughs. I enjoyed your spirit! You are a beautiful being. You was a character in my life that I looked forward to seeing everyday when I went into work! I really appreciated our friendship. I appreciated the opportunity to have known you! I love you Angie! I miss you Angie, til we meet again!!! -Angie Jr
Zana Raices
Friend
November 28, 2020
Hi, Angie! I love and miss you dearly! I enjoyed taking care of you! I enjoyed our laughs. I enjoyed your spirit! You are a beautiful being. You was a character in my life that I looked forward to seeing everyday when I went into work! I really appreciated our friendship. I appreciated the opportunity to have known you! I love you Angie! I miss you Angie, til we meet again!!! -Angie Jr
Farzana Raices
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved