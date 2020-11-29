Hi, Angie! I love and miss you dearly! I enjoyed taking care of you! I enjoyed our laughs. I enjoyed your spirit! You are a beautiful being. You was a character in my life that I looked forward to seeing everyday when I went into work! I really appreciated our friendship. I appreciated the opportunity to have known you! I love you Angie! I miss you Angie, til we meet again!!! -Angie Jr

Zana Raices

Friend