Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
26 Wintonberry Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Eisenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Eisenberg


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Eisenberg Obituary
Angela (Magno) Eisenberg, 83, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for 15 years of the late Leonard Eisenberg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the comfort of her family home from complications of heart failure. Born on April 18, 1936 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Antoinette (Gagliardi) Magno. Angela grew up in Bloomfield and was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and the University of Hartford, after which she moved to New York City to pursue a career in classical opera. She performed extensively with the Amato Opera Company, singing leading soprano roles in La Bohème, Aida, Turandot and many others. It was there that she met her true love, Lenny, with whom she spent the happiest years of her life. In the mid-1980's she returned to her home in Bloomfield to begin a new career as a Certified Financial Planner. Angela leaves her sister-in-law, Dorothy Magno; her niece, Cathryn Magno and great niece, Arianna Magno, along with many loving cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Magno. Funeral services will leave Thursday at 9 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonberry Avenue, Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made in honor of Angela to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To share a memory of Angela with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now