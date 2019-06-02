Services Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 860-688-2200 Resources More Obituaries for Angela Morganthaler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angela G. Morganthaler

Obituary Condolences Flowers Angela G. (Strazza) Morganthaler, 84, of Windsor, passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 29, 2019. She was born in Bronx, NY on September 11, 1934, daughter of the late Nicola and Antonette Strazza. Angela received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and communications from Fordham University and a Master's degree in education from the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford. She began her 30-year career as an elementary school teacher in Windsor at John Fitch School teaching fourth and third grade students and retired in 2000 from Clover Street Elementary School. Beyond the joy of raising her own children and being a doting grandmother to her four grandchildren, her years of teaching were the most fulfilling of her life. She inspired her students to learn and fostered a positive classroom environment where they felt safe and encouraged. Even many years after retirement, her former students would reach out to Mrs. M. to express their admiration and the positive impact she had on shaping their education and appetite for learning. One student that is now a successful author, editor and publisher recently contacted her to express his gratitude for how Mrs. M encouraged his writing in the third grade. He affectionately shared his memory of her wearing gloves all the time and using the phrase, "cold hands, warm heart." During her retirement, she brought this same passion, affection and love to the lives of her grandchildren as she offered support, guidance and compassion through her conscientious attention to their many interests. Nobody was more proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments than Angela. Her legacy to her students and grandchildren is in sharing her love of books, reading and learning. Angela had a quiet, inner strength. To her family and friends, she was a generous confidante and thoughtful listener. She enjoyed the theater – especially musicals. During college she was a member of the drama club and was proud of her part in a play with Alan Alda at Fordham University. Angela is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, George F. Morganthaler; a daughter, Nicole Lugli and her husband Rick of Avon; a son, Victor Morganthaler and his wife, Kelly Cusson of West Hartford; her beloved sister, Ellen Strazza, of Bronx, NY; four grandchildren, Joseph Morganthaler, Grace Morganthaler, Gabriella Lugli, and Katrina Lugli, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Dominic and Gino Strazza.Angelas's family would like to thank Doctors Dobrita, Russomanno, and Granquist; and Lynn Andrews and Joy Brown for their extraordinary care and patience. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., in Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 2019 at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St. in Windsor. Burial will be privately held at the convenience of her family. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Northwest Catholic High School, c/o Northwest Catholic Fund, 29 Wampanoag Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117 or the American Autoimmune & Related Diseases Association (AARDA), 22100 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019