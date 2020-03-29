Home

Angela Jordan


1941 - 2020
Angela Jordan Obituary
Angela "Cookie" (Cordo) Jordan, 78, of Windsor Locks loving wife to Michael F. Jordan, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with her family by her side. Cookie was born November 25, 1941, in Hartford, CT the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Verizzi) Cordo. She attended local schools in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School Class of 1959. She retired in 2010 from the Windsor Locks High School after 31 years as a School Health Aide. She took great pride in coaching WLHS Raider Cheerleading for many years. Angela was also the Substitute Coordinator for the Windsor Locks Board of Ed. She was a longtime and faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks. Cookie enjoyed playing BINGO, taking trips to the Casino with her family and friends, and going on trips with her good friend, Pat Rulnick, but cherished time sitting out on the front porch on the nice sunny days. In addition to her husband, Michael to whom she was married 59 years, she is also survived by their four children, Lisa Jordan Young and her husband, Michael of Windsor, Michael F. Jordan, Jr. and his wife, Roxanne of Windsor Locks, Francis A. Jordan and his wife, Madeline of Aldan, PA, and Joseph C. Jordan and his wife, Lisa of Windsor; a sister, Nancy Chagnon and her husband, Thomas of N. Ft. Myers, FL; her nine grandchildren, Spencer, Kristen and Cameron Young, Jessica Kelly, Nicholas, Joseph, Anthony, Oscar, and Antonio Jordan; her five beloved great-granddaughters, Alyssa, Amaya, Abygal, Aubrey, and Autumn Kelly and several nieces and nephews. Angela was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Marie Jordan; a brother, Joseph Cordo and a sister, Lucille Fischer. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Mass and celebration of Cookie's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
