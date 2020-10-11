Angela Curry Maynard, nee Angela Jane Curry, (widow of the late Col. Charles Dorsey Maynard, US Army, retired) was born in Hartford, CT on November 18, 1920. She was the eldest of seven children born to Angela Connor Curry and Thomas Benedict Curry of Hartford, CT. October 2, 2020, she peacefully went to join her beloved husband, daughter and other family members in eternal peace. She was predeceased by her spouse, Col. Charles D. Maynard, her daughter, Elyse Talbot Maynard, her parents, her four brothers, Rev. James A. Curry, Rev. Frederick F. Curry, David M. Curry, Esq., Thomas B. Curry, Jr., and her sister Mrs. Edward J. O'Connell (Elise) of West Hartford, CT. She is survived by three children, a daughter, Dr. Angela M. Sewall (Frank) of Little Rock, and two sons, Charles Dorsey Maynard Jr. of Houston, Texas, his daughter and son, Melissa Elyse Maynard of Austin, Texas and Charles D. Maynard III, of Laredo, Texas; as well as her son, Thomas C. Maynard, M.D. (Cynthia Lisabeth Dalsass Gapen, M.D.) of Cincinnati, Ohio and their three daughters, Camille Gapen Maynard Maddrix (Tim) of Lexington, Kentucky, Elizabeth Angela Gapen Maynard, and Margharetta Dorsey Gapen Maynard both of Los Angeles, California; her granddaughters, Shivaun O'Neill (Joe) of San Antonio, Texas, Connor Johnson of San Antonio, Texas and one great-grandson, Waylon James O'Neill; as well as one sister, Mrs. E. Robert Dalton, of West Hartford, CT. and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family rosary and visitation and private family funeral Mass are scheduled followed by a private burial at Mt. Holly Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mount Holly Cemetery, CARTI, St. Andrew's Cathddral Building Fund, in Little Rock, the University of Notre Dame or the Maynard –Sewall Scholarship in Education at UALR. Arrangements by Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Mrs. Maynard's online guestbook may be signed at www.smithfamilycares.com
