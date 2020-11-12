1/
Angela Parent
1940 - 2020
Angela (Del Greco) Parent, born August 30, 1040, died peacefully in the arms of her only child, Jean-Pierre "John" Parent on November 8, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease, vascular dementia and complications due to Covid-19. She graduated from Mount Ida College with a secretarial degree in 1960, and began her career in her father's business, Del Greco Agencies. She eventually retired at age 70 as an Executive Secretary at Kaman Aerospace Corporation in Bloomfield after over 35 years of service and many corporate awards for going "above and beyond". Angela was instrumental in the immigration of most of the Portuguese immigrant community now residing (generations later) in Hartford, CT and Chicopee, MA, typing immigration papers for her father (Felix M. Del Greco, Sr.) via their original home office of Del Greco Agencies in West Hartford, CT during the 1950's. She was a strong single mother and advocate of her only child, Jean-Pierre aka J.P. or John Parent, as well as a very strong advocate of divorced, soon to be divorced, and/or abused women. The house she struggled to remain in without child support was often a "safe haven" not only for her only child to grow up in, but also for many women in distress. She took them in, even if she couldn't afford it Angela was awarded the "Den Mother of the Year" award for her leadership in Cub Scout Den 2 in Simsbury, CT, for leading a troop to earn more awards than any other in the district, with the help of Assistant Den Mother (and baker extraordinaire), Mary Little of Weatogue, CT, whose son is still friends with hers for over 40 years. Angela was a tireless advocate for donations to the Sgt. Felix M. Del Greco, Jr., Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit local Cub Scouts. At some points Angela lived fugally but worked tirelessly ensure a legacy for her only child & granddaughter as well. Angela had tireless energy until the very end. She is survived by the immediate family that cared for her in her final years: her only child, Jean-Pierre aka J.P or John Parent, her amazing & dedicated daughter-in-law of almost 30 years, Nicole (Grafakos) Parent, her (miracle baby) granddaughter, Danielle Nicole Parent; and two very beloved grand-dogs, Chestnut and Daisy, who were the most therapeutic of all during her final years. Calling hours will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Monday, November 16th starting at 10:00 AM closing with a prayer service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please visit Angela's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
NOV
16
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
NOV
16
Burial
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
