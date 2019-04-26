Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Angela "Jella" Vashley Smith Bennett, 65, born on August 20, 1953 in Kingston, Jamaica- daughter of the late Dudley Smith and Elethia Gabbidon was called home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. She attended Tarrant Primary School and graduated from Tarrant Secondary School to pursue her career in the nursing field. She met the love of her life, husband Calvin Francis Bennett 48 years ago where they built their foundation of love. She is also survived by her three loving children, Cory (Janell) and their five children- Kadeisha, Jacquis, Trevaine, Andre and Renantre; Calvia Bennett and her three children- Nykesha, Damarion, and Gianna; Kevin Bennett (Cynthia) and their five children- Kevaughn, Kechaun, Keyvanna, Kayden, Kaylynn; and 2 great-grandchildren Kashmere and Marley. The wake will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor CT 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., viewing and funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning at 830 a.m. at Family Worship Center, 650 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford CT. Burial will follow at Mt St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield CT. Family to receive family and friends after the burial at Family Worship Center. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of arrangements. To send cards, donations and notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019
