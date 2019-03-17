Angela (Angie) Yakovleff, 88, of Willimantic, wife of the late Michael Yakovleff, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marlborough, CT. She was born in Keegan, ME to the late Rene and Mattie (Gagnon) Lausier. She grew up in Van Buren, ME, before moving to Connecticut in 1950 where she lived in Willimantic for 69 years. Angie worked in several local Willimantic businesses including Electromotive, Fishers Big Wheel and for the Bergeron and Bonafine families at Bergeron's Market before attending night school to complete her high school education, and then attend the Willimantic School of Hairdressing. Angie was a beautician in the Willimantic and Storrs areas for many years until opening her own Salon, Angie's Styling Salon, in 1982. She was an excellent ice skater, avid gardener, quilter, and had a great talent for crocheting and knitting. For many years, she would donate her handmade items to local shelters. She loved to travel and spend as much time as she and Mike could in York Beach, ME. Angie is survived by her two loving children, Daniel Yakovleff of Willimantic and Patricia Eichner and her husband David of Storrs, the apples of her eye, her three grandchildren; Gregory Eichner of Manchester, Kathryn Eichner of Coventry, and Johanna Eichner of Storrs, brothers; Rudy Lausier, Richard Lausier, James Lausier, sisters Patricia Colagiovanni and Doreen Long, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Carlene Patterson and Norma LaPlante, and her brother Ralph Lausier. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant Soup Kitchen at 220 Valley St., Willimantic, CT 06226. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary