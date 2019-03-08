Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Angelica L. Velasquez, 45, West Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by her husband, Emilio R. Velasquez, and her two sons Ricardo and Roger Velasquez. She was born in Barranca, Peru to Ferrer and Eugenia Zevallos. She is survived by a large, loving family. Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 10, at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, West Hartford from 4 pm – 7 pm. A Mass will be held at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford on Monday, March 11, at 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019
