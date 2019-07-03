Angelina M. Owens, 90, of Naples, FL, formerly of Middletown, CT, passed away at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Naples, FL on Monday, June 30, 2019. She was born February 4, 1929 in New Britain, CT daughter of the late Gaetano and Mary (Visconti) Lapollo. She graduated from New Britain High School. Angelina married the late Ivy L. Owens in 1950 while he was in the US Air Force. They had 3 children. Their first son "Bobby" was born in Lubbock, TX. Their daughter, Mary, was born in the Philippines. Their son "Jimmy" was born in New Britain. Besides being a full-time mom, Angelina worked in several clerical positions including State of CT Social Services in Middletown and the Veterans Home in Rocky Hill. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Robert and Diane Owens of Naples, FL, Mary and John Ryan of Middletown and James and Amy Owens of Uxbridge, MA: Six grandchildren: Lee Owens of Tacoma, WA, Michael Ryan of Cromwell, Corrina Owens of Rovigo, Italy, Brianna Ryan of Middletown, Eric Simmons of Hallandale Beach, FL and Christina Erickson of Warner-Robins, GA and four Great-Grandchildren: Tyler Simmons from NC, Tanya Simmons from GA, Harleigh Simmons from MD and Joseph Erickson from GA. Angelina was predeceased by her loving husband in 1986. Deceased siblings include: Vincent Lapollo, Fay Hackleman, Carlo Lapollo and Leonard Lapollo. She was the baby and last survivor of five children born to Italian immigrants. She loved to travel and over the years went on many trips with Senior Citizen groups. She enjoyed playing Scrabble with her friend and neighbor, Rita Caron. A favorite activity was Aquacise with Middletown Park and Rec. Even as she began to fail, she always had a beautiful smile and gentle manner. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A calling hour will be held at the funeral home from 9 am until the time of the service. Please share a memory of Angelina with the family in the on line guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019