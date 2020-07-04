1/1
Angeline M. Newhouse
1923 - 2020
Angeline (Morea) Newhouse, 96, of Rocky Hill, loving wife of the late Francis Newhouse, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. She was born in Hartford on November 11, 1923 to the late Vincent and Mary (Rotundo) Morea. Angeline lived a full life marked by her love of family and friends. She retired from American Mutual and was a longtime parishioner of St. James Church in Rocky Hill. Angie's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending summers at her Point O' Woods cottage and celebrating holidays with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Angeline was an active member of the community. She gave her time to the American Red Cross and the Cora J. Belden Library. Angie was a member of the Rocky Hill Garden Club and the Rocky Hill Seniors, where she made lasting friendships. Angeline leaves behind her son, Stephen Newhouse and his wife Valerie of South Lyme, Connecticut and Naples, Florida; two daughters, Barbara Asaro and her husband Andy of Rocky Hill and Niantic, and Nancy and her husband Ernie of Rocky Hill; her grandchildren, Deborah Newhouse and her husband Patrick Gustafson, Christina Asaro, Kelly Bucchi and her husband Phil, and Jennifer Evans and her husband Kendall; ten great-grandchildren; and granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly Newhouse. Angie also leaves several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Angeline was predeceased by her two grandsons, Michael Newhouse and Jeffrey Mills; three sisters; and a brother. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angeline's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at parkinson.org. To honor and celebrate Angie's life, please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, and photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 4, 2020.
