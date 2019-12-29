Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Angeline P. Usher Obituary
Angeline P. (Hamilton) Usher, 91, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford to the late Nunzio and Josephine (Loporto) Pontillo, she has been a Windsor resident almost all of her life and was a member of St. Gabriel Church in Windsor. Angeline was an active member of the Windsor Senior Center and often volunteered there in her spare time. She enjoyed reading, playing BINGO, eating her "Peeps" and watching her favorite shows, "The Golden Girls", "Steve Harvey" and "The Big Bang Theory", but her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially camping in the Berkshires. Angeline is survived by her son, Ronald Hamilton of Windsor; her daughters, Bonnie Darrah, Nancylee Hamilton-Winters and her husband Eric, and Dawn Ackerson, all of Windsor; her grandchildren, Charlene and her husband Rob, George, Christopher, Josephine and her husband Rusty, James, Angeline and Shane; and her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Brody, George Anthony, Kaleb and Raelynn. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Nicholas Pontillo and her sister Rosemarie Sorenson. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. Her family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 9 AM to 11 AM. Burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the Windsor Senior Center, 599 Matianuck Ave Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
