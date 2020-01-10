Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
South Green Memorial Home
43 Wethersfield Ave.
Hartford, CT
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
South Green Memorial Home
43 Wethersfield Ave.
Hartford, CT
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
South Green Memorial Home
43 Wethersfield Ave.
Hartford, CT
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Bloomfield, CT
Angelita Cohen Obituary
Angelita Robles Cohen, 47, of Bristol and formerly of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on August 9, 1972, daughter of Olga Sanchez of Hartford and the late Angel Robles, she was raised in Hartford and had lived in Bristol for the last 10 years. Besides her mother, she leaves three children, Amber Caez of Phoenix, AZ, Sean Christopher Robles of New Britain, and Isabella Cohen of Berlin; two sisters, Maria Santana of Westerly, RI and Magdalena "Maggie" Robles and her husband Carlos Lopez of Hartford; three grandchildren, Aria, Elijiah, and Dante Lopez all of New Britain; and eight nieces and nephews. Besides her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Miguel Santana. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 3-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m., at South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford. Family and friends may gather on Monday, January 13, 10 a.m., at South Green Memorial Home, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m., at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 10, 2020
