Angelo Aresco
Angelo Aresco, 74, of New Britain entered into eternal rest on May 15th 2020 at Autumn Lake of New Britain. He was born in Melilli, Sicily. He was the son of the late Salvatore and Filomena Aresco. He had been a resident of New Britain for the past 50 years. He was employed by P.A. Mason Contractors working as a mason for 25 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved working with his hands. He was delighted in tinkering with electronics and rebuilding them. He liked listening to music and watching cowboy movies, those were his favorite. He cherished time spent with the family, good food and good wine. He was a loving, light hearted man, gentle in nature with a great sense of humor. Angelo will be most remembered for his gentle kind spirit. Angelo is survived and will be dearly missed by his family; sister Josephine Giarratana and her husband Sebastian, sister Teresa Aresco, brother Paolo Aresco and his wife Rosetta, sister Sebastiana Avella and her husband Antonio, sister Carmela Farsakh and her husband Hisham, as well as three generations of nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held tommorrow Wednesday 5-20-20 at 9AM at the New Britain Memorial-Donald D Sagarino Funeral Home followed by an Interment Service at 11AM St Mary Cemetery New Britain. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Autumn Lake of New Britain. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to The National Alliance for Mental Illness(NAMI) or COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. For online condolences please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Calling hours
09:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
MAY
20
Interment
11:00 AM
St Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
