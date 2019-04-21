Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cook Funeral Home
82 Litchfield St.
Torrington, CT
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Cook Funeral Home
82 Litchfield St.
Torrington, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church, (St. John Paul the Great Parish)
99 East Main St.
Torrington, CT
View Map
Angelo Briccola Obituary
Angelo Briccola, 92, of Torrington, CT, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, CT. He was the husband of the late Filomena Briccola.Angelo was born November 30, 1926, in Olgiate, Comasco, Italy, son of the late Carlo and Claudia (Bernasconi) Briccola. He was a welder, employed by the Torrington Company, until his retirement.He is survived by one daughter, Nadia Levine and her husband Jeffrey of Avon, CT. He was preceded in death by one son, Giantonio Briccola.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with the cortege leaving at 10:30 a.m. from Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington to St. Peter Church, (St. John Paul the Great Parish) 99 East Main St., Torrington, CT, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis New Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday morning, April 23rd from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cook Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to Angelo's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
