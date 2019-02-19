Home

of Spring Hill ,FL passed away peacefully at home on February 5,2019 surrounded by his family. Formally from New Britain CT, Angelo was born in Solarino-Sicily, Italy on July 5 ,1930. Son of Joseph and Concetta (Gibilisco) LaRosa. Angelo retired as a machine operator from Fafnir Bearing. He loved his family, gardening, long walks and nature. He is survived by son, Joseph and daughter-in-law Kimberly LaRosa of Bristol,CT; Daugthers Kathy and son-in-law Dan Ouellette; Nella Matias and son-in-law Ramon Matias of Spring Hill,FL; 7 grandchildren- Maurizio, Alex and Donovan Matias, Lauren LaRosa, Ariana, Marisa and Joshua Ouellette; and brother Giuseppe LaRosa of Solarino,Italy. Angelo was predeceased by sister Pauline Amenta, brothers Paul and Santo LaRosa. A celebration of his life with family & friends will be held Saturday, March 2nd at Cross Roads Church of God 146 Hudson St Berlin,Ct. Calling hrs from 3-4 followed by a memorial service.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
