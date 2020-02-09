Home

Angelo William Nemphos


1934 - 2020
Angelo William Nemphos Obituary
Angelo William Nemphos, 85, passed away at Ledgecrest Health Care in Berlin on Wednesday January, 29, 2020. Born August 29, 1934 in Greece, he was the son of the late William and Phelanthe (Exarhakos) Nemphos. He came to the United States to Meriden, Ct at the age of 19. He was an electronics technician, employed by United Technologies – Hamilton Standard and was assigned to quality control, working on the Apollo 13 mission project. Angelo is survived by his wife, Artemis, and four sons and their spouses: William and Diane, James and Ann, Robert and Karen, Phillip and Cathy, six grandchildren: Brittany, Alexander, Nicholas, Dean, Zachary and Christopher, two sisters: Helen and Gregory Ladas and Penelope Karageorge and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Dean Arthur Nemphos, granddaughter Kayla Nemphos and brother Dr. Spero Nemphos. As per his wishes a private service was held for his immediate family at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home. A church service will be held at a date to a determined.To share memories with his family please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
