Anita "Neet", "Tina" (Marchessault) Drain, 89, of Windsor, loving wife to the late Joseph "Joe" Drain for 68 years (together for 71 years), peacefully passed away Friday 10/2/2020 of a broken heart after losing Joe, the love of her life, less than ten months prior. She was born June 9, 1931 in New Bedford MA, daughter to the late Aldei E. "Ernie" and Loretta Marchessault. Anita resided in Hartford for many years, graduating from Hartford High during which time she asked her beloved Joe to a "Sadie Hawkins" dance. From that day forward they were madly in love and inseparable. Anita and Joe had a genuine deep and profound love for their faith, each other and their family. Anita was a devoted wife and mother who spent many years raising seven kids. Anita also worked at Aetna where she retired after many years of service. In her retirement, she spent time in Hampton, NY living for 15 years in the log cabin that she and Joe built together. Anita's sincere smile would light up a room. She generously donated to various organizations throughout her life, was an avid reader, spent time volunteering and along with Joe, was a member of the Rutland Vermont Farmer's Market. Anita loved watching the UConn Husky Basketball team with Joe and in their later years spending summers vacationing with their kids and grandkids. Her children are still amazed by the organizational skills that were required to keep all of her children fed, clean and on the right path. Anita will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her loving family who adored her. Anita's high ethical values will be carried on by her family, Bob & Barbara Drain, JoAnne & Gary Gruell, Tom & Nancy Drain, John & Michelle Drain, Bill & Peggi Drain, Patty & Jim Choiniere, Laurie Tubbs and her beloved sister in law Edna Schreindorfer. She will also be profoundly missed by her 9 grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob and Jeannette Gruell, Nathaniel Chartier, Ethan Drain, Madison Choiniere, Hannah Drain, Shawn Drain, Kayla Choiniere and 10 great grandchildren. Anita was predeceased by her brother Ronald Marchessault and sister Florence Blondin. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Brookdale South Windsor for their compassionate care of Anita and Joe. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Drain Family Friday, 10/9/20 from 4-7pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield CT. There will be a private funeral mass celebrating Anita's life. A public burial for Anita will take place Saturday 10/10/20 at 11:30 at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd Bloomfield CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either St. Jude's Research Hospital or Connecticut Children's Medical Center. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com
.