Anita H. Weston, 90, died peacefully at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton, CT on Friday, November 27, 2020, with her sister by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Weston, Jr. Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Carl D. and Elizabeth (Welsh) Shiner. In 1945 her family moved to RI where Anita met and married Fred. The couple raised their family in RI and VT, but eventually settled with their four children in Colebrook, CT at the "Little Farm." After health issues forced Fred's early retirement, the couple's strong Christian faith led them to volunteer for three years with the Christian Services Corp in Washington, DC. In 1981 they joined the Highland Christian Mission in Papua, New Guinea. Shortly after their arrival, Fred died, and a few months later, Anita returned to PNG alone to fulfill the couple's two-year commitment. While there, she adopted a son, Simeon Weston Kibeto, whom she brought back to CT and supported through high school and college. Today Simeon is a school principal in Goroka, Papua New Guinea. Anita's Christian faith then led her to volunteer at a mission in Guatemala for two years working with at-risk young girls. Anita lived in Canton since 1999 and was very active at Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon. In addition to her adopted son Simeon, Anita leaves three daughters, Deborah Weston of Danbury, Nancy Weston-Hill of South Windsor, and Carol Walters of Winsted; her brother David Shiner of CA; her sister Ellen McGill of RI; 6 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her husband Fred, she was predeceased by her son, Frederick J. Weston, III. A Memorial Service to celebrate Anita's life will be announced in the Spring and will be held at Valley Community Baptist Church, Avon, CT. Burial will be private in Winsted Central Cemetery. Donations in Anita's honor may be made to the World Outreach Fund at Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Rd. Avon, CT 06001 or the Alzheimer's Association
Donations in Anita's honor may be made to the World Outreach Fund at Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Rd. Avon, CT 06001 or the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter at 245 Waterman St., Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906.
