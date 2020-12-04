1/1
Anita H. Weston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita H. Weston, 90, died peacefully at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton, CT on Friday, November 27, 2020, with her sister by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Weston, Jr. Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Carl D. and Elizabeth (Welsh) Shiner. In 1945 her family moved to RI where Anita met and married Fred. The couple raised their family in RI and VT, but eventually settled with their four children in Colebrook, CT at the "Little Farm." After health issues forced Fred's early retirement, the couple's strong Christian faith led them to volunteer for three years with the Christian Services Corp in Washington, DC. In 1981 they joined the Highland Christian Mission in Papua, New Guinea. Shortly after their arrival, Fred died, and a few months later, Anita returned to PNG alone to fulfill the couple's two-year commitment. While there, she adopted a son, Simeon Weston Kibeto, whom she brought back to CT and supported through high school and college. Today Simeon is a school principal in Goroka, Papua New Guinea. Anita's Christian faith then led her to volunteer at a mission in Guatemala for two years working with at-risk young girls. Anita lived in Canton since 1999 and was very active at Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon. In addition to her adopted son Simeon, Anita leaves three daughters, Deborah Weston of Danbury, Nancy Weston-Hill of South Windsor, and Carol Walters of Winsted; her brother David Shiner of CA; her sister Ellen McGill of RI; 6 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her husband Fred, she was predeceased by her son, Frederick J. Weston, III. A Memorial Service to celebrate Anita's life will be announced in the Spring and will be held at Valley Community Baptist Church, Avon, CT. Burial will be private in Winsted Central Cemetery. Donations in Anita's honor may be made to the World Outreach Fund at Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Rd. Avon, CT 06001 or the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter at 245 Waterman St., Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences or further information about the future service please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved