Anita Joyal Huse, 65, loving wife of Oliver Huse and devoted mother of three, passed away unexpectantly Monday, May 27 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born March 6, 1954 in Norwich CT to Ramuald N. Joyal and Loretta T Grandchamp where she had 12 siblings whom she loved. Anita had a passion for life and embraced every minute enthusiastically. She loved music and dancing and had a beautiful smile and an infectious joy. She was a hard worker and spent much of her life caring for others, both professionally and personally. She embraced adventure and lived in many different places including Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, California and Vietnam. She had a true pioneer spirit who was resourceful, creative, and most of all kind which made her a pleasure to be with. She was very active as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and she tirelessly volunteered to help others to learn about the Bible. Anita was predeceased by her father and mother (the latter of who died when Anita was 12) and three of her siblings: Susanne, Diane and James. She is survived by her husband Oliver: Her son Lucas Livingston, his wife Nha Nguye; sons Orion and Nebo Huse; two grandsons Lam and Laken Livingstone; stepmother Therese Joyal: sisters Denise, Jeannine, Louise, Charlene, Annette, Paula and Danielle and brothers Thomas and Phillip along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 297 Westchester Road, Colchester Connecticut. In lieu of flowers you may kindly donate to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses https://apps.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate Additionally, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist with expenses related to her unplanned death: https://www.gofundme.com/anita-c-joyal-huse-memorial Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary