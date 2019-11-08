Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Anita L. Niwinski Obituary
Anita Louise (Maturo) Niwinski, 67, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday November 5, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1952 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Armondo and Louise (Minally) Maturo. She grew up in East Hartford and resided in Bristol for many years with her loving family. Anita is survived by her loving and devoted husband Francis J. Niwinski, Jr. of Bristol; her son Francis J. Niwinski III and his wife Jennifer of NC; her daughter Dawn Niwinski of Bristol; her granddaughter Callista and grandsons Lucas and Leo; her sister Joyce Draugelis and her husband Al of GA. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Maturo. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 5 PM until 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday November 11, at 9am from O'Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, followed by a procession to Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to: , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/ To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Anita's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2019
