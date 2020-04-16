|
|
Anita Marie (Newhart) McCoy, 89, of Simsbury, wife of the late Herbert V. McCoy, Jr., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. She was born August 22, 1930, in Evanston, IL and raised in Kansas City. She was the daughter of William and Eleanor (Nelson) Newhart and lived in Omaha, NE, and Mount Laurel, NJ, before moving to Simsbury 44 years ago. Anita was a graduate of William Woods (Phi Theta Kappa) and Kansas State (Alpha Chi Omega), receiving a BA in Early Childhood Education. Anita was the Director of Quaker Lane School, Poohs Corner, and was a museum teacher in the Noah Webster House. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Simsbury. She served on the Board of Deacons, Womens Praise Choir, Faith Circle, and mission trips to Guatemala and Taos NM. Anita was a founding member of the CT Handweavers Guild, GRAKKLD, 2nd VP & Corresponding Secretary. Anita was a past President of the Simsbury Woman's Club and a member of the Lunch Bunch. Anita is survived by daughters, Kristin (Gregory) O'Brien of Barkhamsted and Kimberly (Richard) Pelzar of West Granby; sister, Carol (Joseph) Branca; sister-in-law, Julie (Donn) Williams; daughter-in-law, Jacki McCoy; grandchildren,- Matthew (Valerie) McCoy, Kevin McCoy, Stefanie (Justin) Rice, Michael Pelzar, Daniel Pelzar, Alison O'Brien, Leanna O'Brien, and Thomas Pelzar; great grandchildren, Jenna, Raelyn, Madalyn, Lucas, and Jaxon and nieces and nephews, William Branca, Joseph Branca, Jennifer MacLaughlin, Dawn Larson, and Scott Williams. Anita was predeceased by her son Herbert V. "Mick" McCoy, III. We will celebrate her life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to www.feedamerica.org or First Church Of Christ, Simsbury. Please visit Anita's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020