Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home
144 South Main Street
Colchester, CT 06415-1464
(860) 537-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita S. Haley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita S. Haley Obituary
passed away on September 30th, 2019. Born in 1929, she was the eighth child of Ellen Kirrane and John W. Sheridan. She is survived by sons Sean and Stephen Haley, daughter-in-law Deb, and grandsons Silas and Douglas. She leaves behind many wonderful nephews and nieces. Anita is predeceased by her loving husband Joseph H. Haley, her sisters Helen, Theresa (Tess), Catherine (Terry) and Mary (Mae), brothers Peter, John, and Philip. Anita worked as a legal secretary at Shipman and Goodwin and at Day, Berry, and Howard, before retiring from Atlas and Hudon. She volunteered at Newington Children's Hospital and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St Mary's Parish in East Hartford and St Andrew's Parish in Colchester. Her laugh was infectious; she spoke her mind and gave the best hugs. Arrangements: https://www.belmontfh.com/listings.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Belmont Funeral Home
Download Now